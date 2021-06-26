Poland reports 100 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 21

Albert Zawada

Poland recorded 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 133 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,082 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,157 recorded the day prior, including 171 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,093 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 58,801 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,651,360 people have recovered.