COVID-19: 100 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 100 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,569 including 153,235 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 153,308 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 21 new fatalities, of which five were due to COVID-19 alone and 16 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,974.

According to the ministry, 58,801 people are quarantined and 2,651,360 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 171 out of 1,093 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 181,221,327 coronavirus cases, 3,926,090 deaths and 165,803,382 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,482,672, India has the second most with 30,183,143 cases and Brazil third with 18,322,760.