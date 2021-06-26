Hevelius works added to UNESCO list

Hevelius devoted himself to astronomy and spared no expense and effort when constructing in 1641 his own astronomical observatory.

In this episode of The Debrief, we look at the life and times of Johannes Hevelius, a 17th century astronomer and brewer from the city of Gdańsk whose works have just been added to the UNESCO heritage list.

Five Johannes Hevelius works, including Selenographia and Machina coelestis, have been included on the National List of the UNESCO ‘Memory of the World’ Programme.

Johannes Hevelius (1611–1687), born in Gdańsk, was a town councillor, a well-educated lawyer and an astronomer.

Host John Beauchamp talks to Maria Michalska from the Polish Academy of Sciences Library in Gdańsk about the works of Johannes Hevelius (Jan Heweliusz) and their entry onto the UNESCO heritage list.

You can find out more about the library’s collection and see Hevelius’ works here .

