PM promises aid to tornado-struck village

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki promised not only ad hoc assistance but also help in rebuilding residential properties destroyed by a tornado in the southern Polish village of Librantowa on Thursday.

The financial assistance of PLN 100,000 (EUR 22,165) or PLN 200,000 (EUR 44,330), depending on the extent of damage suffered, would be allocated as soon as possible.

He said the emergency aid would be paid out as early as on Friday, Saturday the latest as the local authority already had received the funds.

PM Morawiecki expressed relief that there were no fatalities due to the incident and thanked the emergency services for their rapid response.

Polish help welcomed by Czech Republic

Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister said after talks with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek in Prague on Friday that Poland’s offer of assistance after a tornado swept through the country’s Moravia region was received with gratitude.

“The Czechs have underlined that this is proof of our solidarity,” Mr Rau said, while Mr Kulhanek stated that Poland was one of the closest allies and best friends, on whom the Czech Republic could always count.

Meanwhile, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller announced that Poland would send firefighters to help their Czech colleagues.