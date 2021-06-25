Polish PM promises aid to tornado-struck village

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

The prime minister has promised not only ad hoc assistance but also help in rebuilding residential properties destroyed by a tornado in the southern Polish village of Librantowa on Thursday.

Mateusz Morawiecki assured villagers that financial assistance of PLN 100,000 (EUR 22,165) or PLN 200,000 (EUR 44,330) would be available as soon as possible depending on the extent of damage suffered.

He said the emergency aid would be paid out as early as on Friday or Saturday as the local authority already had the funds.

Morawiecki visited the village in the Malopolskie province on Friday afternoon and expressed relief that there were no fatalities due to the incident and thanked the emergency services for their rapid response.