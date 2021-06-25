Ruling coalition leads opinion poll

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition is supported by 30 percent of Poles while the recently-emerged Poland 2050 movement places second, according to a Kantar poll published on Friday.

The backing for the United Right, comprising Law and Justice, Agreement and Solidary Poland, has remained unchanged since an April Kantar poll.

Poland 2050, led by former TV personality and Catholic writer Szymon Holownia, could count on 21 percent of the vote, up by one percentage point, the poll commissioned by a private television broadcaster TVN found.

The Civic Coalition, the strongest opposition grouping in parliament, could expect 19 percent backing, down by 2 percentage points since April.

The far-right Confederation placed fourth, with 8-percent backing (up by one percentage point).

The Left was supported by 6 percent of Poles, down from 9 percent in April.

The Polish Coalition-the Polish People’s Party with 4 percent support, 1 percentage point more than in April, would not achieve the threshold required to win lower house of parliament seats.

Eleven percent of the respondents were undecided.

Kantar carried out its telephone survey on a sample of 1,001 Poles on June 24-25.