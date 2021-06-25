Gen. Andrzejczak appointed for second term as chief of staff

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday nominated Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak as the Polish Armed forces’ chief of General Staff for a second term.

Duda said he was sure Andrzejczak would continue to fulfil his tasks with energy and engagement, and “with the panache that is characteristic of him, as well as with professionalism and commitment.”

President said he would like to thank Andrzejczak and the whole team of people he has built. “I sincerely congratulate you on being named for a second term of office as chief of the General Staff of the Polish armed Forces,” Duda added.

The president said he was even more pleased with the appointment as it is associated with Gen. Andrzejczak taking up the position of a deputy chief of the Supreme Command of the Allied Forces in Europe.

“The position is especially important from the point of view of the security of Poland, but also of the countries of the North-Atlantic Alliance’s eastern flank,” Duda added.