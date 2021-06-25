US calls on Poland to halt restitution legislation

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The US State Department Spokesman has called on Poland to halt work on an amendment to the administration procedure code that has drawn a strong reaction from Israel.

Ned Price wrote on Twitter on Friday that the move is a “step in the wrong direction” for restitution.

“We believe in the importance of settling Holocaust-era restitution issues to ensure fairness and equality for all victims. The decision of Poland’s parliament yesterday was a step in the wrong direction. We urge Poland not to move this legislation forward,” Price tweeted.

His tweet was a reference to an amendment passed by the Sejm (lower house of parliament) on Thursday, with no votes against, changing the administrative procedure code, so that after 30 years from an administrative decision being issued, it will be impossible to undertake measures to question the decision. The new law now goes to the Senate.

The legal amendment met with a strong reaction from Israel, which claimed the law closes the door to restitution claims by Holocaust survivors. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the law was ‘immoral’ and would seriously damage relations between the two countries.

In response, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement claiming that comments from the Israeli side “show an unfamiliarity with the facts and with Polish law” as the law enacts a 2015 ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal. The ministry noted that “the amended rules will affect only administrative procedures, including restitution” however “in no way will they limit the possibility of filing a civil motion with the aim of receiving damages.”

Earlier, Bix Aliu, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Warsaw, expressed concern over the draft amendment in a letter to the Sejm speaker.