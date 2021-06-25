30th anniversary of Visegrad commemorated with a mural in Warsaw

The 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Visegrad Group was commemorated in Warsaw with a mural unveiled on Friday. Identical murals will appear in the capitals of all Member States.

“V4 is a historical, cultural and political partnership,” said Polish Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport prof. Piotr Gliński, adding that although the year of Polish presidency of the Visegrad Group was not easy, it seems that “we are leaving this period stronger and above all, on the occasion of the Visegrad Group anniversary, we want to confirm the role and importance of this alliance, this partnership,” said prof. Gliński.

The unveiled mural shows a group of people who are painting the slogan “30 years of V4” together on the wall. “The goal of the mural was to show that only by joint efforts and in harmony we are able to build something,” the author of the project Magda Miszczak told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The other murals commemorating the establishment of the V4 will be unveiled in Bratislava (June 29), Budapest (June 30), and in the second half of July in Prague.

The event in Warsaw was attended, apart from Polish officials, by the ambassador of Slovakia, Andrej Droba, the ambassador of Hungary, Orsolya Zsuzsanna Kovács and the chargé d’affaires of the Czech Republic, Jiří Kyrian.

On June 30, Poland ends its presidency of the V4 and Hungary will be taking over.