Exploring Mamerki: mysteries lurking in network of underground tunnels

Researchers entered the mysterious underground tunnels in the complex of post-German WWII bunkers in Mamerki, northern Poland, where the Germans could have possibly hidden the Amber Room, a masterpiece of Gdańsk amber craftsmen, the most sought-after lost work of art in the world.

Although the entrance to the discovered tunnels did not bring any sensational finds from the war times, it does not mean that they are not here.

“Once again I haven’t found the Amber Room, but I am very happy with the search. We managed to go down to four technical tunnels. This showed us that we can find places we did not know about before. These tunnels suggest that there is a whole network of such underground tunnels, we will definitely discover them in the future,” said Bartłomiej Plebańczyk, who leases the complex in Mamerki and has been organising a search for the legendary treasure – the Amber Room there for several years.

During WWII, Mamerki was the place where the Nazi Germans set up the headquarters of their land forces. It is the best preserved command centre from the times of the Third Reich in the Mazury region. In January 1945, the Germans left this place without a fight and did not blow up the bunkers. That is why Mamerki is a unique tourist attraction.

The complex was built in 1940-44. There are 30 massive bunkers and over 200 other brick and wooden objects hidden in the forest near Lake Mamry. There were not only residential barracks, guardhouses and air defense stands, but also casinos and kitchens, a post office, a cinema, a hospital, a sauna and stables.