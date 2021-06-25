PM tells Venezuela how Poland fights against Covid-19 pandemic effects

Leszek Szymański/PAP

An article by the Polish prime minister regarding the government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic has been published by a leading Venezuelan online daily and an independent portal.

In an article published on Friday by El Nacional and the independent portal Venezuela Unida, based in Caracas, and headlined ‘New Polish Deal,’ Mateusz Morawiecki wrote that, during the fight against the pandemic, his government took steps aimed at “building a Poland marked by true solidarity.”

According to the prime minister, the coronavirus pandemic has not moved the Polish economy back to the 1990s. “The condition of the Polish economy during the crisis is really good,” he said, adding that Poland’s exports in March 2021 were a record high at PLN 110 billion (EUR 24.4 billion).

Morawiecki wrote that the Polish New Deal is “a project growing from the spirit of authentic solidarity,” and explained that one of its priorities was to increase healthcare expenditures to 7 percent of GDP.

“This is solidarity in a horizontal dimension, namely, concern about social justice,” Morawiecki wrote, adding that he had in mind steps designed to liquidate income inequalities and support low-income earners.

A flagship project of the Law and Justice (PiS)-led government, the Polish New Deal plan is aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.

Morawiecki also wrote that Poland had been using the time after the pandemic to rebuild its socio-economic structure in order to make it more resilient to new crises and be more just, as well as to let Poland enter a higher level of development.