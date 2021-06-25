General Andrzejczak appointed Chief of General Staff for second tenure

Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed General Rajmund Andrzejczak for a second term as Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces. The president expressed appreciation for the first term of office and the achievements of the old-new Chief of Staff.

“When three years ago I appointed you to the position of the Chief of Staff, you became one of the youngest, although already experienced, officers in this position. Time has shown that it was the right decision,” said Andrzej Duda, adding that with the general’s youth came “a completely new perspective” on the development and functioning of the Armed Forces.

“You are building the army that is to be a strong organisational culture, operationally effective and capable of taking action in any space and at any time,” the president stated.

The chief of the General Staff is appointed by the president at the request of the Defence Minister.

Rajmund Andrzejczak was appointed to the position of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces by president Duda on July 2, 2018. He also received a nomination to the rank of Lieutenant General.