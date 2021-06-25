Vatican suspends Polish bishop over failure to deal with child abuse

The Vatican has banned a Polish bishop from public celebrations in his diocese as well as from the Polish bishops’ conference owing to his negligence in failing to deal with acts of paedophilia committed by two of his clerics.

Stefan Regmunt, bishop of the southwestern Zielonogórsko-Gorzowska diocese, has also been forbidden to hold formal public meetings, and has been ordered to co-finance his diocese’s anti-paedophila projects from his own funds.

In a Friday statement to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the Conference of the Polish Episcopate said the Vatican’s verdict followed a thorough inquiry into the case.