Polish, Czech FMs to discuss bilateral issues in Prague

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will talk with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhánek on Friday in Prague. One of the topics is the Polish-Czech negotiations on the Turów lignite mine. The diplomats are also to talk about Russia and the situation in Belarus.

Polish-Czech negotiations over Turów mine to resume on June 29

The second session of Polish-Czech negotiations on the Turów lignite mine ended on Thursday, June 24. The talks will resume on June 29, the…

see more

The issue of the Czech territorial debt is to be discussed among bilateral issues. The Czech Republic should give Poland 368 hectares of land, which was allocated to its southern neighbours after the border line correction in the 1950s. Talks on this topic have been going on for years.

Polish-Czech cooperation as part of regional initiatives is also to be discussed. Especially in the Visegrad Group and the Three Seas Initiative. On June 28 in Poznań, western Poland, the ministers of foreign affairs of the V4 countries and the Western Balkans will meet. The Three Seas Initiative Summit will be held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria in early July.

Mr Rau and Mr Kulhánek are also to talk about eastern policy, especially in the context of the recent meeting of the US and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin and the events in Belarus. The ministers are also expected to raise the subject of security policy.

Before his departure to Prague, Minister Rau posted an entry on Thursday’s storms and tornado in the southern Moravia region on social media, in which he expressed his sympathy for all the injured and their families. Polish FM assured of Warsaw’s solidarity and readiness to help.