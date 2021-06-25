Solidarity Transport Hub is chance for Polish-French cooperation: Ministry

“The Solidarity Transport Hub (CPK) project creates opportunities for constructive Polish-French cooperation in various areas,” the Ministry of Infrastructure stated on Friday. It added that both countries would continue and expand cooperation in the area of ​​High Speed ​​Railways.

In Friday’s statement, the Ministry announced that a day earlier in Warsaw, Polish-French cooperation under the CPK project was discussed by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Government Plenipotentiary for the Central Communication Port Marcin Horała and Minister Delegated for Transport at the French Ministry of Ecological Transformation Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.

The Ministry emphasised that Polish-French bilateral cooperation “has gained momentum” since the renewal of the Strategic Partnership for 2020-2023 during the visit of the President of the French Republic to Poland in 2020.

“The potential for its tightening is perceived by both parties in the CPK construction project, which is a breakthrough infrastructure investment of the Polish government. Its aim is to increase communication accessibility, mobility, connectivity, business development and economic growth in the Central and Eastern Europe region by ensuring a sustainable, safe and resilient infrastructure. transport in line with the priorities of the European Green Deal and the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Intelligent Mobility,” the Ministry said in a communiqué.

The ministry reminded that in 2020, as part of the “Implementation of the high-speed rail system in Poland” project, cooperation was initiated between the French Railways SNCF and the CPK company regarding the preparation for the planning, design and construction of High Speed ​​Railways, in which France has “remarkable experience.”

According to the Ministry, “the very ambitious project of the CPK creates numerous opportunities for further constructive Polish-French cooperation in various areas.”

The Solidarity Transport Hub is a project that involves the construction of a large airport and rebuilding the rail network throughout Poland to improve its connections with other parts of the country.

At 3,000 hectares, the port will be built about some 37km (23 miles) west of the Polish capital. In its first phase, the port is planned to service around 45 mln passengers annually, with possible expansions accommodating up to 100 mln.