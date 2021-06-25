We have evidence: PM on Russian participation in recent cyberattacks

“We have evidence that cyberattacks were carried out from Russia,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the EU summit in Brussels, referring to the recent leaking of Polish politicians’ e-mails. He stressed that “these attacks are destabilising, disinforming and weakening the entire European Union”

The recent cyberattacks on politicians and public figures’ e-mails were one of the main topics of European leaders’ evening discussion on Thursday. They condemned both the recent attacks in Poland and in Ireland.

“I emphasised several times during yesterday’s debates and meetings with the UN Secretary General that attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation should be stopped immediately, that unfortunately these attacks are destabilising, disinforming and weakening the entire European Union,” PM Morawiecki stressed.

He added that it is clear to all EU countries and reported that the document with the conclusions of the debate says that the EU Council should urgently explore the possibility of joint diplomatic actions in response to cyberattacks.

After more than five hours of deliberations, the proposal by France and Germany to resume cooperation between the EU and Russia and to organise a summit at the highest level, with the participation of the leaders of the Union and Vladimir Putin, was rejected.

Poland and the Baltic States opposed the idea, arguing that without changing the behaviour of the authorities in the Kremlin and without giving up its aggressive policy, rapprochement between the EU and Russia would be impossible.

The second day of the EU summit in Brussels is devoted to economic affairs. 27 countries’ leaders discuss the process of recovering EU economies from the COVID-19 pandemic.