FM offers condolences to Czechs after storm disaster

Rau wrote on Twitter that Poland was ready to deliver aid to the disaster area.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau expressed his sympathies to the Czech Republic after at least three people were killed and several hundred injured by a tornado and severe storms that swept through villages in the country’s Moravia region on Thursday.

“In light of the tragic reports from the Czech Republic, I want to express my sympathy to all the victims and their families. I assure them of Poland’s solidarity and readiness to extend aid,” Rau wrote.

Some 75,000 households in the region are without electricity.

On Friday Rau is scheduled to pay a brief visit to Prague for talks with his Czech counterpart. The two will discuss a number of issues including the dispute over Poland’s Turow open-cast mine, which lies close to the Czech border. The Czechs want it closed because it is depleting local ground water.