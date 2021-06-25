Poland reports 133 new coronavirus cases on Friday, death toll at 36

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland recorded 133 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 147 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,157 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,219 recorded the day prior, including 185 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,095 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 57,708 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,651,209 people have recovered.