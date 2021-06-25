EU leaders to condemn cyber-attacks on Poland

Leszek Szymański/PAP

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels have agreed to a Polish request to include criticism of recent cyber-attacks on leading Polish politicians in the meeting’s conclusions, an EU source has told PAP.

The source said the conclusions will also express solidarity with Poland in the face of the attacks, and will contain an appeal for a common EU front against similar attacks in the future.

Earlier this month Polish media reported that e-mails sent by some government officials from their private email accounts, including those of the prime minister’s top aide, were hacked and made available on the Telegram social media platform.

Later, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jarosław Kaczyński, a deputy prime minister responsible for security and ruling party leader, said the hacks had originated from the territory of Russia, quoting Poland’s and its allies’ security services.