Over 3,000 interventions after Thursday storms

“On Thursday, firefighters intervened 3,148 times due to weather events,” brigadier Krzysztof Batorski, spokesman for the chief commander of the State Fire Service (PSP), told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Friday.

Severe hail storms swept across the country on Thursday. There was also a very gusty wind. According to Mr Batorski, the Mazowieckie [central-eastern Poland], Śląskie and Małopolskie [southern Poland] provinces suffered the most.

“More than 70 roofs have been completely torn down and 860 got damaged. 694 buildings have been flooded and 1,240 trees have been damaged,” he reported.

Over 15,000 firefighters from the PSP and the Voluntary Fire Service (OSP) fought with the effects of the storms.

“They were conducting rescue operations, securing buildings, pumping water from flooded properties and removing broken trees,” Krzysztof Batorski pointed out.