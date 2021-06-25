Right addressee is Germany: official on Israeli claims

“The right addressee of Israel’s demands is Germany,” Sebastian Kaleta, deputy Minister of Justice, told the wPolityce.pl news website, commenting on Israel’s opposition to the changes introduced by the parliament to the Administrative Procedure Code.

On Thursday evening, the Sejm, Polish parliament’s Lower House, adopted an amendment to the Administrative Procedure Code, according to which, after the lapse of 30 years from the issuance of the administrative decision, it will be impossible to challenge it.

Shortly after the adoption of the law, the Israeli Embassy in Poland published a statement on social media.

“The proposed amendment to the law will make it impossible to return Jewish property or seek compensation. This immoral law will severely hit relations between our countries,” it stressed.

Deputy Minister Kaleta was asked to comment on this matter.

“The act closes the time for submitting reprivatisation claims, and those that, for example, due to the lack of heirs of the pre-war owners,… have not been completed, will be cancelled,” he said, pointing out that Poles will no longer have to fear that “suddenly someone will come with claims for their tenement house, playground or school.”

“The law also makes filing new claims ineffective,” he added.

“Unfortunately, Israel pursues a policy aimed at forcing us to pay for the property of Polish citizens who did not have heirs and lost their lives as a result of the German state crime of the Holocaust,” Mr Kaleta stressed, emhphasising that Israel “tries to convince us that Poles have to erase alleged blame for this period.”

“The problem of reprivatisation is a direct result not of the Holocaust, but of Poland being placed under communist rule and the lack of war reparations from Germany,” he pointed out, stressing that “the only addressee of Israel’s demands is Germany alone.”

“The statement of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be assessed negatively,” Paweł Jabłoński, deputy minister of foreign affairs, commented on the matter, adding that “its content is marked by bad will and, above all, by a profound ignorance of the facts.”

“Poles, just like Jews, were victims of terrible German crimes,” he pointed out, stressing that “the newly passed law protects the victims of these crimes and their heirs against fraud and abuse.”