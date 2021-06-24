Tornado in Małopolskie Province damages multiple residential and farm buildings

A tornado that passed on Thursday afternoon over the villages of Librantowa and Koniuszów near Nowy Sącz in the Małopolskie Province, southern Poland, damaged 30 residential buildings and 30 farm buildings to various degrees. One person was injured, Łukasz Kmita, the provincial governor of Małopolskie said.

In addition, firefighters were dispatched to seven buildings in Miechów county, whose roofs were damaged by hail.

“I have had a conversation with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. There will be immediate government support for the inhabitants of the towns affected by the whirlwind,” Mr Kmita declared.

On Thursday, a violent storm front passed through Lesser Poland (Małopolska) region, manifested by downpours and hail, which in some places was several centimeters in diameter.