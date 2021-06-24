Polish-Czech negotiations over Turów mine to resume on June 29

The second session of Polish-Czech negotiations on the Turów lignite mine ended on Thursday, June 24. The talks will resume on June 29, the Ministry of Climate and Environment announced.

We still differ on many points with the Czech Republic: Climate Min

The talks between both sides had been going on in Prague for three days. Earlier, the delegations also met in the Czech capital last week, and also made a study visit to KWB Turów.

According to the Climate Minister Michał Kurtyka, although both parties want “an amicable settlement to the dispute,” the scale and the level of detail of the talks will take time and require in-depth involvement of experts.

Mr Kurtyka, who led the Polish negotiators in Prague, said that the negotiations had been “very difficult and intense.”

“We have many points where it seems that we have already made progress. In others, often crucial, there is still a discrepancy. We are not yet at the stage where I could say that there are only a few issues left to be resolved. There are still quite a few,” he said.

The goal of the negotiations is to reach an intergovernmental agreement that will define the conditions under which the Czech Republic will withdraw its complaint to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

In February, the Czech authorities referred the case related to the Turów mine to the CJEU. In their opinion, the expansion of the mine threatens the access to water in the Liberec region. In May, the top EU court, as a precautionary measure, ordered the mining operations in Turów to be stopped immediately pending a judgement.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the decision of the CJEU as unprecedented and contrary to the basic principles of the EU. At the same time, the Polish government has started negotiations with the Czech side.