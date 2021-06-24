Over 50 pct of Poles believe COVID-19 passports are indispensable: survey

According to a recent Kantar Public poll, 52 percent of Poles believe the soon to be introduced COVID-19 passports are a necessary security measure.

COVID-19: Adult vaccinations a challenge for government, says official

A total of 27.4 mln COVID-19 vaccinations have been performed, and 12 mln Poles are fully vaccinated, according to information provided by Michał…

see more

As much as 36 percent of respondents think the opposite. Of those surveyed 12 percent did not express an opinion.

From July 1 the so-called COVID-19 passports will be introduced, making it easier for people to travel to other countries.

Kantar Public asked respondents if it was a fair and legal solution and whether it was a necessary security measure. Almost half of them, 46 percent, said that a COVID-19 passport is a fair solution, while 41 percent said “no”. Thirteen percent of respondents did not hold an opinion on the matter.

When asked whether the introduction of COVID-19 passports is legal, 40 percent of respondents answered yes, the opposite opinion was held by 42 percent, whilst 18 percent were undecided.

The survey was conducted on June 11-16, 2021, on a nationwide, representative sample of 1,011 Polish residents over the age of 15, with the use of Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI).