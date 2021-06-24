Warsaw Stock Exchange WIG index sets new all-time record

On Thursday, the WIG index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange closed at 67,745.39 points. This is the highest closing value of this index in history. The previous record was set in 2007.

The close at 67.745.39 is a new record for this index. The previous record was set in 2007, when the WIG closed at 67,568.5 points. WIG was close to breaking the 2007 record on January 23, 2018, when it reached 67,743.49. On Thursday it closed at 67,529.39 points. From the end of 2020, the value of WIG increased by over 10.7 thousand points or nearly 19 percent.

On Wednesday, all major stock indices increased sharply. WIG20, the main index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which includes the 20 largest companies, closed at 2,273.11 points, or 1.52 percent. This is the highest level since the end of July 2019.

The turnover on the WSE amounted to PLN 1.18 bn (EUR 0.26 bn), of which PLN 936 mln (EUR 207 mln) was attributable to WIG20 companies. Investors traded most commonly in Allegro stocks (PLN 155 mln), which at the end of the day increased by 3.8 percent to PLN 62.54 (EUR 13.83), the highest since mid-March.

There are currently 428 companies listed on the WSE, 381 of which are Polish. The capitalisation of companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is currently over PLN 1.24 trillion (EUR 0.27 trillion). Since the end of 2020, the value of shares of companies listed on the WSE has increased by nearly PLN 176 bn (EUR 38.93 bln), amounting to over 16 percent.

In Q1 2021, the net profit of the GPW (the Polish abbreviation of WSE – “Giełda Papierów Wartościowych” -ed.) Group amounted to PLN 38.7 mln (EUR 8.56 mln), which is 32.1 percent more than the previous year and 17.2 percent less than in Q4 2020.