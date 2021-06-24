COVID-19: Adult vaccinations a challenge for government, says official

A total of 27.4 mln COVID-19 vaccinations have been performed, and 12 mln Poles are fully vaccinated, according to information provided by Michał Dworczyk. The vaccination programme plenipotentiary pointed out that convincing part of the society to vaccinate remains a challenge.

“If we do not achieve a sufficient level of vaccination, we will have to deal with a fourth wave,” Mr Dworczyk. As a consequence – as he explained – no situations, including lockdown, can be ruled out.

“The good news is the fact that yesterday we exceeded 27 mln vaccinations, when the original goal was to make 20 mln by the end of June. I believe that another million vaccinations by the end of this month are ahead of us,” he said.

“In the group over 70, we have 77 percent already registered or vaccinated people. This is a good result, but still far from satisfactory. We hope that our actions will increase the percentage of people vaccinated in the group most exposed to severe COVID consequences,” Mr Dworczyk emphasised.

In the group of people aged 60-69, 66 percent are registered or vaccinated.The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister stated that the younger the age group, the fewer registered and vaccinated people. He stressed that this is a factor that mobilises the entire administration and the government to encourage vaccinations.

Currently, as noted by Mr Dworczyk, the problem is not the lack of vaccines, but the persuasion of Poles to vaccinate. He stressed that if we do not achieve a sufficient level of inoculations, we will have to take into account the fourth wave of COVID-19, and as a consequence, no situations, including lockdown, cannot be ruled out.

“Two or three weeks ago, our main problem was not the lack of interested people, but the lack of vaccines. Now this situation is changing very dynamically. Poland has a special challenge to overcome, namely the lack of adults getting used to vaccinations. We are used to vaccinating children, but we are at the far end of Europe when it comes to vaccinating adults, for example when it comes to the flu,” said the minister.

Mr. Dworczyk recalled that in June inoculation against COVID-19 was launched in pharmacies. So far, approximately 450 pharmacies from all over Poland have applied for this program. He added that eight pilot vaccination points have also been launched in shopping centers.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Paweł Szefernaker, who participated in the conference, pointed out that together with local governments a mechanism to promote vaccination among people over 60 years of age was launched. Since this is a commissioned task, municipalities will receive money for this purpose, depending on the size – from PLN 10,000 to 40,000. The method of promotion will depend on the local governments. The money will go to them within two weeks.

The next solutions discussed by Mr Szefernaker were contests for municipalities, which are primarily intended to mobilise authorities to receive additional money.