‘Heist of century’ mastermind sentenced to 8 years in prison

The District Court in Łódź, central Poland, sentenced the deputy head of the security company, Grzegorz Ł. (name withheld due to Polish privacy laws), who was considered to be the man behind the plan of the so-called “heist of the century”, to eight years in prison. The robbery led to PLN 8 mln (EUR 1.765 mln) being stolen.

The judgment is not final and the lawyer of the convict has already announced an appeal.

The theft took place in July 2015 in Swarzędz, western Poland. Employed in a security company under a false name, Krzysztof W., who was a member of a convoy, drove away in a car with cash. An abandoned car was found shortly thereafter. Krzysztof W. disappeared, along with the money.

There was a warrant out for the arrest of Grzegorz Ł., the deputy head of the security company in which the false escort worked, and he was detained in November 2017 in Ukraine. In October 2018, he was handed over to the Polish judiciary.

The Poznań district prosecutor’s office accused Grzegorz Ł. of participation in an organised criminal group aimed at joint misappropriation of money, in agreement with four other people.

In July 2017, a court in Łódź found four other defendants guilty of misappropriating over PLN 7.7 mln. Krzysztof W. was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison, Marek K. to seven years, Adam K. to six years and two months, and Dariusz D. to six years in prison. The perpetrators faced fines ranging from PLN 5,000 to PLN 15,000 (EUR 1,103 – 3,311).