European solidarity requires understanding interests of eastern flank: PM

“European solidarity requires understanding the interests of the eastern flank of the EU and NATO, one cannot juggle with values ​​and principles,” stressed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday before the start of the EU summit in Brussels. He also pointed out Russia’s possible role in recent cyber attacks.

Relations with Russia, recent cyber attacks to be discussed at EU summit

see more

There are 27 EU leaders entering talks in Brussels from Thursday, they are set to discuss activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Recovery Fund and migration policy. The summit’s topics will also include international relations of the EU, including with Russia, Turkey and Belarus. At the end of the summit, a conversation with representatives of the euro area countries is planned, and at the beginning, a conversation between all leaders and the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The EU summit will be the first opportunity for 27 leaders to talk after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

The head of the Polish government emphasised that only Russia’s withdrawal from its aggressive policy towards its neighbours, in particular Ukraine, but also EU countries, including Poland, could constitute the basis for opening a broader dialogue.

“The selected areas for discussion must concern all EU Member States, you cannot choose à la carte from topics that suit someone, those that are more important to one of the Member States, and forget about fundamental problems, about fundamental issues related to the policy of Russia towards its neighbours. This is Poland’s position,” he said.

Mr Morawiecki also mentioned cyberattacks against representatives of the Polish government and parliament as well as journalists who, according to Polish services, were supported by the Russian Federation. “In a situation where we see aggressive behavior, hybrid attacks on our neighbours, on ourselves with the recent digital attack, security threats, it is difficult to engage in dialogue at the highest level, as some countries propose or signal,” PM Morawiecki said.

Sanctions on regimes violating human rights are inevitable: Dep FM

see more

“We point out that European solidarity requires understanding the interests and, in particular, the eastern flank of the Union as well as security elements of the entire EU and NATO. We cannot juggle these different values ​​and principles here, because international security is the overriding value,” he added.

Several hours before the summit, Germany and France proposed amendments weakening the summit’s conclusions regarding Russia. They presented proposals for provisions regarding the need for closer cooperation between the Union and Russia in specific areas, for example, about the issues of climate change or the nuclear agreement with Iran.

According to unofficial information, the German ambassador to the EU has recently suggested the possibility of organising an EU summit in Brussels with the participation of President Putin, which was a big surprise to many member states. Some countries, including Poland, opposed the proposed new provisions of the conclusions concerning Russia by Germany and France.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasised that the talks at the summit will concern the response to Russian provocations. The chancellor, in her speech to the German parliament before the flight to the summit in Brussels, said that the EU must jointly react to Russia’s “hybrid attacks.”