Polish troops to withdraw from Afghanistan: President Duda

In accordance with the decisions made by the Allies, we have decided not to extend the mission of the Polish Military Contingent in Afghanistan, President Andrzej Duda announced on Thursday.

“At the end of June, after 20 years, we are concluding our military involvement in the largest NATO operation in history,” President Duda announced on social media.

He added that the first Polish soldiers will return to the country as early as Thursday.

On April 14, the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main political decision-making body, decided that there was “no military solution” to the challenges Afghanistan faces and announced the end of the allied mission in the country.

The member states’ foreign ministers announced that “the withdrawal will be orderly, coordinated and deliberate” and is to be completed within a few months.

Earlier in June, the White House announced that by September 11, 2021 – on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the US – the American troops will leave Afghanistan.

The US administration stressed that the decision had been made in consultation with NATO allies. On April 14, President Joe Biden officially announced his decision to end the state’s military involvement in Afghanistan.

After the attacks on September 11, 2001, the North Atlantic Alliance for the first and only time used article 5 of the Washington treaty – involving a joint defense in the event of an attack on one of its allies – and decided to launch a mission in Afghanistan. Operation Resolute Support, which started in 2015, in which the Polish army participated in an advisory and training capacity, replaced the allied ISAF mission.