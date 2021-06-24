Overall performance disappointing, but Sousa to continue his job: PZPN head

We failed in terms of sports, we did not achieve the goals that we had previously established, said the head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) , Zbigniew Boniek, at a press conference in Gdańsk, northern Poland, summing up the underperformance of Polish footballers in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

“I am not responsible for the form of individual players, but for the overall performance. A defeat is never a good thing, but in two months, we will have more matches in the qualifiers to the World Cup, and we need to look into the future with optimism,” said Mr Boniek.

According to the head of PZPN, whose second term of office ends in August (he cannot run for his third tenure), Polish football “has developed a lot in many fields; however, at great tournaments we do not achieve what we want.”

“A major event always ends sometime, but we hoped it would end a little later for us,” Zbigniew Boniek stated.

Sousa to continue his job

The head of the PZPN also expressed the hope that coach Paulo Sousa would win promotion to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 with his team.

“The Polish national team deserves to play at great events,” he stressed.

“Paulo Sousa is a very good coach, he inspired the players. I do not remember such a training camp in terms of work. It was a completely different team,” said Mr Boniek, adding that the Portuguese is a coach with great experience and knows what the Polish team needs.

“Replacing the coach Jerzy Brzęczek and hiring Sousa was not a mistake,” the PZPN head concluded.

A team that will bring a lot of joy in the future: Lewandowski

“We are all disappointed and we do realize that this journey could have had a different ending. We fought to the end. Thank you for your support, for believing in our abilities – we have a team that can bring us all a lot of joy in the near future,” wrote Robert Lewandowski, the team captain and the author of three goals at the tournament on social media.















In three games at the UEFA Euro 2020, the Poles got only one point and finished last in group E. In the opening game, the Polish team lost to Slovakia 1:2, then drew 1:1 with Spain and lost 2:3 to Sweden, thus getting eliminated from the tournament.