Polish PM arrives in Brussels for two-day EU summit

Johanna Geron/PAP/EPA

The Polish prime minister has said that discussions on Russia at an EU summit most focus on getting Moscow to halt its “aggressive policy towards its neighbours.”

Mateusz Morawiecki made the call as he prepared for a two-day EU summit in Brussels at which Russia, the EU recovery fund and relations with Turkey will be under discussion.

Poland has issued frequent warnings over Russian policy in Eastern Europe, and it now regards Moscow as a major security threat.

Concerning the opening of a wider dialogue with Russia, Morawiecki said before the talks that “it should be emphasised that the current discussion towards Russia and Russian affairs as well as Russia’s policy towards its neighbours… must first of all involve Russia’s withdrawal from its aggressive policy towards its neighbours.”

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said that during the meetings, the Polish prime minister “will present information on recent cyber-attacks (on Poland – PAP) and propose the use funds as part of a joint EU diplomatic response to hostile cybernetic activities.”

EU leaders will also review the implementation of the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery Fund, worth EUR 750 billion.

Poland is set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the fund, and will receive nearly EUR 36 billion in grants and loans, which will help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Before the summit, the prime minister is scheduled to take part in a Visegrad Group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) meeting.