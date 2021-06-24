Foreign Minister accuses West of colonial attitudes

In an interview with SME, a Slovakian newspaper, Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused the West of harbouring “colonial” attitudes towards Central Europe.

He also accused the West of having a distorted image of Central Europe and claimed that the EU was trying to grab more power. The interview was published on the day EU leaders met in Brussels for a two-day summit.

Minister Rau praised the work of the Visegrad Group (V4), made up of Poland, Hungary, the Czech and Slovak republics.

Minister Rau added that the image of the Visegrad Group (V4) as one that just complained and criticised reflected an apparent problem that “in certain circles, colonial habits and views still linger, in line with the idea in which small and less wealthy countries are supposed to be mere recipients of political ideas or cultural trends”.

“These circles believe that they are still the centre of global progress,” the Foreign Minister continued.

Zbigniew Rau argued that this vision was an anti-democratic anachronism, and said the V4 countries have the same right to express their views, to decide their own path of economic and social change, and to define the course of systemic reforms, as other European countries do.

“And we are going to staunchly defend that right, whether people like it or not,” he said.

The foreign minister added that EU institutions were using their own interpretations of issues surrounding the rule of law “in order to gain more power,” he also stressed that Poland would defend itself against this, which, in the minister’s opinion, is counter to the EU treaties.

Poland has been accused by Brussels of undermining the rule of law and democratic standards.