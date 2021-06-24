Polish ambassador defends Hungarian gov’t against German claims

The Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Berlin, professor Andrzej Przyłębski said in an interview with the German news website RND.de that the decision of the Hungarian government to ban the promotion of sex change and homosexuality in school activities has nothing to do with intolerance, which Western politicians have been accusing the country of.

“The right of the Hungarian parliament to legally protect students from dealing with homosexual issues is obvious and indisputable,” Mr Przyłębski said, stressing that “it has nothing to do with intolerance, let alone with the persecution of homosexuals or the limitation of their civil rights.”

In his opinion, it is a form of protecting children from “early sexualisation.”

Claudia Roth, vice-president of the Bundestag, called for further EU actions against Hungary in response to a law which she says “massively restricts young people’s ability to learn about homosexuality and transsexuality.”

“The Hungarian law, by which Viktor Orban and his clique want to ban information and portrayals of homosexuality, is an about-turn in a dirty and shameful game with the core values ​​of the European Union,” she stressed.

“The European Commission’s rule of law procedure against Hungary, which has been ongoing since 2018, is the right approach to Viktor Orban’s policy,” she went on to say.

Last week, the Hungarian government passed a law stating, among other things, that school sex-related activities must not promote gender reassignment or homosexuality.

The act also prohibits sharing pornographic content or content promoting gender reassignment and homosexuality to persons under the age of 18.

The law also provides for the creation of a register of paedophilia perpetrators and tightens penalties for certain offences related to child pornography.