Fast and Generous: Sports car rally raise money for children in need

On Wednesday, a sports car rally reached the city of Kołobrzeg, northern Poland, the aim was to raise money to support children in need. Sports cars are impressive but the scope of the help raised was astonishing.

Some of the most recognisable, fast and expensive cars in the world were present during the “Positiveways” charity rally in Kołobrzeg. “They make a big impression. Really great cars,” one of the visitors said.

“We drive these cars to help children in need from hospices, orphanages and other care facilities. Depending on who needs us, we drive there,” Magdalena Gaca, one of the organisers of the rally explained. This year, 3-month-old Marysia, suffering from SMA1 is one of the children benefiting from the funds raised during the rally.

“Among the participants of the rally, there are people who support children with enormous sums, also anonymously,” emphasised Artur Lewicki, one of the participants of the rally.

Although various auctions are organised throughout the rally, the fundraising basis is the entry fee, paid by drivers. 70 of them set off on the route from Kraków, southern Poland, to Kołobrzeg. “During this event, we managed to collect over PLN 1 million for children in need,” Krzysztof Horowski, one of the organisers of the rally said.