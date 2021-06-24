Poland reports 147 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 24

In all, Poland has already distributed 27,467,853 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 11,934,134 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Poland recorded 147 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 165 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,219 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,307 recorded the day prior, including 201 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,107 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 59,403 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,651,045 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 27,467,853 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 11,934,134 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.