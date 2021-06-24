We are committed to counter hostile actions: US official on recent cyberattacks

“We are committed to working with our allies to counter hostile actions,” a spokesman for the US State Department told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Wednesday, commenting on the recent publication of Polish politicians’ private correspondence and other hostile activities against Poland under operation ‘Ghostwriter’. He pointed out that Russia uses many tools to disinform and create divisions in democratic countries.

He stressed that Poland is “a steadfast ally in Central Europe and one of the strongest partners of the United States in promoting security and prosperity in the region, Europe and the world.”

“We are committed to working with allies and partners to counter hostile actions and uphold our shared democratic values ​​and ideals,” he emphasised.

On Tuesday, the Polish services reported that the UNC1151 group, associated with the Russian secret services, was behind the social engineering attack being part of the operation ‘Ghostwriter’.

The group’s activities, aimed at destabilising the region, were first disclosed by the American cybersecurity company Mandiant Intelligence, according to which they may even reach 2016.

The company’s Intelligence Director of Analysis, Ben Read, told the PAP that “numerous operations of the UNC1151 group against Polish entities” have been identified so far.

“We estimate that these intrusions are related to ‘Ghostwriter’s’ information operations in Poland,” he said, adding that the company has so far not gathered sufficient evidence to attribute the attack to a specific country.