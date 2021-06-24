Most Poles plan vacation at home

The survey also found that 23 percent said they had decided to stay in Poland to support the country’s pandemic-stricken tourism sector. Pictured the pier and the beach in Sopot.

Jan Dzban/PAP

Over 62 percent of Poles are planning a vacation this summer, with 75 percent of them intending to have a holiday in Poland, according to a survey by the IMAS International pollster.

The research, published on Thursday, also found that 17 percent plan to go on vacation both at home and abroad, while only 8 percent will just go abroad.

Over one third of the domestic vacationers said they decided to spend their holidays in Poland because it was easier to organise than a trip abroad. Slightly over one fourth said they always spent their vacation in Poland, and a similar percentage claimed it was safer to holiday in Poland than in other countries.

The survey also found that 23 percent said they had decided to stay in Poland to support the country’s pandemic-stricken tourism sector.

When it comes to money, 38 percent of the vacation planners declared themselves ready to spend up to PLN 3,000 (EUR 664) per person on their holiday.

Up to 42 percent plan to rent private lodgings for their vacation, one in three will lodge in a pension, 30 percent in a hotel. One in five said they planned to live on an agro-tourism farm.

For those not going on holiday, 36 percent named a lack of funds as the reason, 25 percent said they feared getting Covid-19, 18 percent blamed summer price hikes, and 16 percent pandemic restrictions.

IMAS International ran the computer-assisted survey in May 2021 on a random sample of Poles aged 18-74.