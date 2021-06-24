COVID-19: 147 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 147 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,336 including 153,374 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 153,460 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 24 new fatalities, of which four were due to COVID-19 alone and 20 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,917.

According to the ministry, 59,403 people are quarantined and 2,651,045 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,374 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 27,467,853 people have been vaccinated, including 16,409,509 with the first dose and 11,934,134 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 201 out of 1,107 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 180,402,325 coronavirus cases, 3,908,430 deaths and 165,120,767 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,449,004, India has the second most with 30,082,778 cases and Brazil third with 18,170,778.