Museum dedicated to Polish soldiers to be created in Belgium

A museum dedicated to the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division of General Stanisław Maczek is being built in Roeselare, one of many villages, towns and cities in Belgium liberated by the Poles from Germans during World War II. The opening is planned for March 31, 2022, on the 130th anniversary of Maczek’s birth.

“We wanted a memorial dedicated to Maczek’s soldiers to exist also in Belgium between the French Mont-Ormel and the Dutch Breda cities. We talked for several years with cities liberated by Poles, and finally, we chose Roeselare, which presented the most specific proposal,” Chargé d’affaires of the Polish Embassy in Belgium Paweł Stasikowski said.

A German bunker disarmed by the1st Armored Division s to be the main feature of the museum. The bunker was visited by the general himself in 1969 after the war. Information such as the route of the 1st Polish Armored Division through Europe, the history of the liberation of Roeselare, the history of Simonne Brugghe, a girl scout who helped the Polish soldiers, and the fate of Polish soldiers of the 1st Armored Division after World War II, will be provided.

Outside the bunker, a memorial wall with the names of Polish soldiers killed in Belgium and two murals dedicated to General Maczek and S. Brugghe will be created.

“The 130th anniversary of Maczek’s birth next year will be an opportunity to popularise the museum. We intend to cooperate with the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) so that the museum becomes a meeting place for Poles and Belgians as part of periodic “Meetings with History” organised so far at the Polish Embassy in Brussels.

General Stanisław Maczek became the commander of the 1st Armoured Division on February 25, 1942. His unit went down in history as liberators of numerous cities in France, Belgium and the Netherlands. For his bravery and military achievements, General Maczek was awarded fourteen medals by several countries, including Poland, Belgium, France, Great Britain and Romania.