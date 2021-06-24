Relations with Russia, recent cyber attacks to be discussed at EU summit

On Thursday, a two-day summit in Brussels will begin, one of the main topics of which will be EU relations with Russia. On Tuesday, France and Germany came up with a controversial proposal to soften the draft conclusions for the meeting, offer Moscow closer cooperation and consider the possibility of holding an EU-Russia summit at the leadership level, to which many Member States reportedly objected.

Other topics at the summit will include cyber attacks, the situation in Belarus, relations with Turkey, migration, the fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery after the pandemic.

“At the moment when we are dealing with cyber attacks carried out by Russians in the Member States, with disinformation, with the Kremlin undermining issues that are strategic and fundamental for the EU, one cannot decide to organise a summit and announce the improvement of relations,” one of EU diplomats told the Brussels correspondent of Polish Radio.

In his opinion, it is unlikely that the EU-Russian summit will take place because the Baltic states and Poland have expressed their opposition to the proposal by France and Germany, arguing that, since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the country’s aggression towards Ukraine, nothing has happened in relations between Moscow and Brussels to justify the pursuit of to improve this relationship.

The leaders are also to discuss the issue of the preparation by the European Commission of further sanctions against Russia in order to strengthen the resilience of EU countries to its actions, such as the recent cyber attacks.

The Brussels correspondent of Radio Poland reported that in the draft conclusions for this summit, at the request of Poland, a paragraph on cyber attacks was added, talking about their condemnation and solidarity with Poland and other countries that fell victim to hacker attacks.

In the conclusions proposed by Poland, it was also stated that the EU Council should investigate the possibility of joint diplomatic actions in response to malicious cyber activities.

The EU summit will start at 1.00 p.m. with a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres, after which EU leaders will start a discussion on migration and fighting the pandemic. At the dinner, talks on relations with Russia and Turkey and the situation in Belarus are to take place.

On Friday, the discussion will only concern economic matters, including post-pandemic recovery.