We still differ on many points with the Czech Republic: Climate Min

“There are still many points in the Polish-Czech talks on Turów mine where we differ,” the Minister of Climate and Environment Michał Kurtyka admitted. He added that local communities on both sides of the border count for an agreement to be reached.

The ongoing Polish-Czech talks regarding the Turów lignite mine started last week. The head of the Ministry of Climate and the Environment, who leads the team of Polish negotiators in Prague, announced that negotiations would also continue on Thursday. On that day, the Polish delegation will return to Warsaw, although minister Kurtyka assured that he was ready to meet with partners from the Czech Republic every day.

“These are very difficult and intense conversations. We argue that it is necessary to build an agreement because this is what the local community needs and expects, both on the Czech and Polish side of the border,” Mr Kutryka said.

In relation to the possible end of the negotiations, the climate minister said that “At this stage, it would be difficult to impose any specific time frame”. “It seems we have already moved forward on many points. But some critical discrepancies still remain. We are not yet at the stage where I can say that there are only a few remaining issues to be resolved. There are still a lot of them,” Minister Kurtyka stressed.

The minister confirmed that if a joint agreement was concluded in Prague, both governments would have to accept it. “It would be a bilateral treaty that must be accepted by both governments, Polish and Czech,” he explained.

On May 21, after a complaint from the Czech authorities, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ordered that mining be stopped at the lignite mine in Turów. According to the country’s authorities, the mine has a negative impact on the environment in the border area.