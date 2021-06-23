Drone to patrol Biebrza National Park

By design, the reconnaissance aircraft was intended to observe the activities of potential enemies on the battlefield. On Wednesday, it patrolled the terrain of Biebrza National Park in search of fires.

Flying eyes: UAVs for Territorial Defence Forces

They helped during the fire in the Biebrza National Park, they supported the police during search and rescue operations. FlyEye drones are now in…

see more

“This equipment is light, mobile, weighs about 12 kg, and has a good range, as it can fly up to 30 km from the control post,” Cpt. Łukasz Wilczewski from the 1st Podlasie Brigade of the Territorial Defense Force (WOT) explained.

“It is an area with few roads, the area is difficult to access, there is not a lot of infrastructure and places where a fire tower could be installed,” Andrzej Rutkowski from the Biebrza National Park said.

The drone provides valuable information and allows park staff to take appropriate action when a fire is detected. “In a case of a fire, we would have the location, its size, what is burning, which way it is going and whether any people are in danger or if something needs to be evacuated,” Mr Rutkowski added.

The heat that has lasted for several days posed a great fire hazard. Since the beginning of the year, firefighters from Podlaskie province in eastern Poland have already extinguished over 50 forest fires.

Last year the Bieabra National Park was engulfed in flames for six days. The fire sparked in the central part of the forest and covered about 6,000 ha.