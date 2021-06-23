Polish WWII veterans honoured by Switzerland

Following days of heavy fighting and the capitulation of France, nearly 30,000 Polish soldiers crossed the French-Swiss border on the night between June 19 and 20, 1940. The soldiers were subsequently interned and helped the Swiss to prepare their defensive positions for a potential German attack.

“Our history is exceptionally long – five years – as long as the war itself lasted,” said Włodzimierz Cieszkowski, the Head of the National Association of Former Soldiers of the Polish Armed Forces in the West.

On the eighty-first anniversary of those events, the Polish soldiers were commemorated by representatives of the Swiss Army.

“It is crucial to commemorate such events, so that we can follow the example of the courage of the soldiers,” emphasised Major General Alain Vuite, Head of the Armed Forces Command Support Organization in Switzerland.

The Second Infantry Division was created on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief General Władysław Sikorski.

Swiss Ambassador Jürg Burri told Poland IN that “the Crossing of more than 10,000 Polish soldiers into Switzerland in June 1940, 81 years ago, was a special moment in history.”

“It connected Switzerland even more deeply with WWiII, but it also positively connected Switzerland and Poland, as Polish soldiers came to Switzerland not only to survive the war, but also to help the country during the armed conflict. The Polish solidiers had shown huge courage fighting the Nazi forces, they were hard workers and helped the Swiss with important work.”

“Switzerland received them with humanity, giving them not only protection, but also education. Humanitarian engagement is a key characteristic of Swiss politics, back then and today,” he continued.

“This celebration was particularly important, because it was honoured by the presence of Swiss major General Alain Vuitel and the last Polish survivor, Col. Cieszkowski. This is a fine accent to the celebrations of 100 years of presence or a Swiss embassy of Poland,” the ambassador concluded.

Many Polish soldiers chose to stay in Switzerland for good, following the Soviet takeover of Poland after 1945.