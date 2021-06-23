Football: Poland out of Euro 2020 after dramatic battle

Poland lost 2:3 to Sweden in the final game of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group E. The Poles failed to qualify to the next stage of the tournament. Robert Lewandowski scored twice, but it was not enough for the Swedish team, which won the group.

The game started unfortunately for Poland, when Swedish winger Emil Forsberg scored a goal in the second minute of the match.

In the 17th minute, Lewandowski almost equalised with a header. However, the ball hit the bar twice creating quite a conundrum by the net.

Just when Poland’s future in UEFA Euro 2020 was up in the air due to another goal by Forsberg in the 59th minute, Robert Lewandowski gave Poland hope, when he scored just two minutes later.

In the 65 min Jakub Świerczok, who was brought into the pitch netted from a close range. However, he was adjudged to be in an offside position, and VAR (Video Assistant Referee) confirmed that he was on a minimal offside.

Robert Lewandowski gave an equaliser for Poland in the 84th minute. Poles tried to score the winning goal, but Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen performed very well on Wednesday.

Sweden crushed Poland’s dream of entering the Last 16 in additional time, when Victor Claesson scored, giving Swedes victory.

The other match in group E between Spain and Slovakia ended 0:5 in Spain’s favor, advancing them to the Last 16.







Poland’s starting line-up:

Wojciech Szczęsny – Bartosz Bereszyński, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek – Kamil Jóźwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zieliński, Mateusz Klich, Tymoteusz Puchacz – Karol Świderski, Robert Lewandowski







Sweden’s starting line-up:







Robin Olsen- Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson- Sebastian Larsson, Krisstoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg- Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg