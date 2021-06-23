Ukraine condemns cyberattacks on Poland

Ukraine condemns the recent cyberattacks on Poland and expresses its solidarity with it, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev on Wednesday. The ministry of diplomacy also called on the international community to unite efforts against Russian aggression.

“We condemn the recent cyberattacks against Poland. We stand in solidarity with our Polish partners and call on the international community to unite efforts in counteracting Russian aggression against the entire civiliszed world,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lithuania also expressed solidarity with Poland over the attacks.

The case of cyberattacks on Poland arose publicly last week, when the head of the Office of the Prime Minister, Michał Dworczyk, stated on social media that the relevant state services had been informed in connection with the reports of breaking into his e-mail and his wife’s mailbox, as well as their social media accounts. He also stressed that “there was no classified, proprietary, secret or top secret information in the email box that was the subject of the hacked attack.”

Cyber ​​attacks were the subject of the classified session of the Sejm (lower house of the parliament) on June 16, during which the government’s information on the matter was presented.

On Tuesday, the spokesman of the minister for the special services coordinator, Stanisław Żaryn, announced that the Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) determined that the list of social engineering attack targets included at least 4,350 e-mail addresses belonging to Polish citizens, including 100 belonging to politicians, and the services have information proving relations between the aggressors and the activities of the Russian secret services.