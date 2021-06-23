COVID-19: 10-day quarantine for travellers from outside Schengen Area

Poland will reintroduce mandatory quarantine for travellers from outside the Schengen Area from midnight on June 23, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said on Wednesday.

“Due to the fact that these new variants have a much greater speed of spreading in the environment, we decided to take preventive measures by restoring quarantine for people returning from abroad,” the deputy health minister informed. “Therefore, we are restoring a 10-day quarantine for people arriving from outside the Schengen Area from midnight,” Mr Kraska added.

The deputy minister announced that a person could be released from quarantine after 7 days and a negative COVID-19 test result.

New mutations have also been found in Poland. Among the new variants of COVID-19, the deputy minister mentioned the Delta Plus variant from India. He recalled that a mutation monitoring system had been launched.

“Restrictions related to the stay, arrival and departure do not apply to vaccinated people,” deputy foreign minister Piotr Wawrzyk said. He added that “The Foreign Ministry maintains the current alert level at level 3, do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary”.

Mr Wawrzyk stressed that the quarantine would not apply to people that recovered from the disease because they can also get the EU COVID-19 certificate. The official minister called on everyone to vaccinate, to slowly reduce the growth of new infections and stop another wave from appearing in the fall.

The quarantine regulations will also not apply to children under 12