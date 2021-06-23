Poles prefer online shopping

Most frequently bought online are clothing, footwear and clothing accessories (61 percent), electronics (47 percent), and books, films and music recordings (34 percent).

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Fifty seven percent of Poles prefer to shop online, 21 percent of them buying on the web more than once a week, a survey by the ARC Rynek i Opinia pollster has shown.

One in five pollees (19 percent) said they have been cheated while shopping online.

Thirteen percent of the traditional shoppers said they avoided online shopping due to reluctance to disclose their personal data.

Asked about the positives of online shopping, 51 percent of the online shoppers named convenience, 46 percent said it saved time, 41 percent better product comparison possibilities, 39 percent a broader product offer.

Fifty two percent of the online shoppers buy only in domestic stores, 13 percent only in European ones, 36 percent buy worldwide. Asked why they avoided Polish online stores, 63 percent named prices, 52 percent a better product offer, 41 percent the non-availability of some products in Poland.

Among the main reasons for avoiding foreign online stores were lengthy arrival times (48 percent), and fear of fraud (32 percent).

The survey was carried out in May on a sample of 1,044 Poles.