Poles prefer shopping online: survey

As much as 57 percent of Poles prefer to shop online, 21 percent use the internet for shopping purposes more than once a week, a survey by the ARC Rynek i Opinia pollster has shown.

Thirteen percent of traditional shoppers said they avoid online shopping due to their reluctance to disclose personal data.

When asked about the positives of online shopping, 51 percent of online shoppers named convenience, 46 percent said it saved time, 41 percent named better product comparison possibilities and 39 percent a broader product offer.

The most frequent items bought online were footwear and clothing accessories (61 percent), electronics (47 percent) and books, films and music recordings (34 percent).

52 percent of online shoppers buy only in domestic stores, 13 percent only in European ones, 36 percent buy worldwide. When asked why some of them avoid Polish online stores, 63 percent named prices, 52 percent a better product offer, 41 percent the non-availability of some products in Poland.

Among the main reasons for avoiding foreign online stores were lengthy arrival times (48 percent), and fear of fraud (32 percent).

One in five respondents (19 percent) said that they were subject to fraud while shopping online.