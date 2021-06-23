Most firms want to continue hybrid work model: report

Seventy seven percent of Polish companies plan to continue with the COVID-19 pandemic-forced hybrid employment model after the disease subsides, with staff working partly on the company site and partly from home, a report by Colliers showed on Wednesday.

Poland among EU countries with lowest unemployment rate: PM’s office

see more

Most hybrid work supporters plan to keep their staff in remote mode over two-three days a week.

Asked about the main pitfalls of remote work, 65 percent named problems with maintaining employee loyalty, 42 percent pointed to lowered performance, 61 percent mentioned difficulties in combining work with private life, and 53 percent problems with training new staff.

The Colliers real estate consultancy wrote that 60 percent of Polish companies currently operate remotely and 34 percent in hybrid mode. Only 6 percent maintain full on-site employment. In most hybrid-operating enterprises employees work from home over three-four days a week.

Colliers based the report on a survey of nearly 200 IT, professional and banking services, insurance and investment companies in Poland’s largest urban centres.