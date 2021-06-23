ABW detains head of Open Dialogue Foundation council

On Wednesday, Internal Security Agency (ABW) officers detained Bartosz K. (name withheld under the Polish privacy law), the head of the Silk Road Analysis and Information Office consulting company and the head of the Open Dialogue Foundation council,” the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin announced.

“Bartosz K. will be charged with making false statements regarding the company’s performance on consulting services in a total of 46 VAT invoices issued to 11 foreign entrepreneurs, for a total amount of approximately PLN 5.3 mln (EUR 1.16 mln), as well as hiding the criminal origin of these funds by transferring them to among others the Open Dialogue Foundation and other established entities. The accusations include actions aimed at gaining financial benefits,” Karol Blajerski, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin spokesman, said.

“The evidence collected shows that Bartosz K. participated in money laundering and supposedly certified over 40 fraudulent invoice documents,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the Secret Service Coordinator Minister said.

Bartosz K. was the organiser of the observation and support mission for Ukrainian civil society during EuroMaidan at the turn of 2013/14. Since 2009, he has been involved in supporting democracy, the rule of law and human rights in the countries of the former USSR. He is also a radio and TV commentator.